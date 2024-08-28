Adams oversees destruction of 4 tons of cannabis products from illegal shops

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated big gains in his war on illegal smoke shops Wednesday by destroying more than 8,000 pounds of seized cannabis products.

The mayor used a crane to move the more than four tons of products into an incinerator at a facility in Westbury, Nassau County.

The items were then destroyed.

The marijuana products were seized from more than 1,000 unlicensed cannabis businesses that were shut down as part of "Operation Padlock to Protect."

