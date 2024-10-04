New York remains on high alert with ramped up security for Jewish High Holy Days, Oct. 7

Janice Yu has the latest on security measures in place ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City remains on high alert and continues to ramp up security amid the Jewish High Holy Days and looming anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent a short time speaking with reporters before he went in for service at the Tribeca Synagogue, his second stop a synagogue in the last two days.

As Jewish New Yorkers celebrate the start of the new year, there is escalating tension in the Middle East.

Israel is continuing its aerial campaign in Lebanon, and Iran's foreign minister is meeting with Lebanese officials.

Meantime, Governor Kathy Hochul says multiple bomb threats were reported Friday at synagogues throughout the state. They have been deemed to be not credible.

"These threats are horrific and unacceptable - and targeting houses of worship on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar is particularly craven," Hochul said in a statement. "We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear. New Yorkers stand united against all forms of hate and violence."

She says she has already directed the New York State Police to coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all communities, and deployment will continue at least through the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

NYPD has made it clear it is doing everything it can to ensure Jewish New Yorkers are able to celebrate safely. That includes increasing patrols around synagogues, using canines to sweep areas daily and having cameras trained on certain areas.

There are large rallies and protests planned for the first anniversary of Oct. 7.

"Whenever things heat up overseas, and especially given the High Holy Days, given the anniversary of Oct. 7th, we're going to be increasing our police presence here," xx said.

"As we look at this important day as the beginning of the year... we want to start off the year off right... Jewish or non-Jewish really reflect on that moment," Adams said.

The has also been religious solidarity from Catholic leaders ahead of Oct. 7, including from Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Brennan, who released a joint statement.

"Allow us to say unambiguously to our Jewish friends here in New York and around the world that you are not alone," the joint statement said. "Too often in the past, we Catholics have failed to stand with you against hatred and anti-Semitism. Shame on us for those times! We join now with religious leaders from all faiths pledging that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form."

