Search for suspect after 2 teens stabbed on subway train in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teens are recovering after they were stabbed on a subway train in Times Square on Thursday morning.

The victims were stabbed on a southbound Q train approaching the Times Square 42nd St station just before 6:55 a.m.

A 15-year-old was stabbed in the left hand and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the torso.

Both were taken to Bellevue hospital and were said to be stable.

The suspect fled the train.

He is described as a male with short black hair, and was last seen wearing all black.

