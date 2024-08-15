Search for suspect after 2 teens stabbed on subway train in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teens are recovering after they were stabbed on a subway train in Times Square on Thursday morning.
The victims were stabbed on a southbound Q train approaching the Times Square 42nd St station just before 6:55 a.m.
A 15-year-old was stabbed in the left hand and a 16-year-old was stabbed in the torso.
Both were taken to Bellevue hospital and were said to be stable.
The suspect fled the train.
He is described as a male with short black hair, and was last seen wearing all black.
