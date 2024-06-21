39-year-old man stabbed to death inside Manhattan subway station after dispute: police

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a subway station in Manhattan, on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the 175th Street A train station just before 6 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the body, police said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, according to police, was in the mezzanine when he got into a dispute with the suspect.

The reason for the dispute remains under investigation.

There are no arrests.

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said in a statement, "This was a senseless attack that spilled from the street to the subway, and we are providing full cooperation in the investigation, with confidence the NYPD will rapidly identify and apprehend the perpetrator."

As of 6:13 p.m. A trains are bypassing 175th Street in both directions while the NYPD continues their investigation.

For service to 175th Street take the No. 1 train or M100 bus.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.