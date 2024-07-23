DSNY wants New Yorkers to report Sidewalk Slobs for its Hall of Shame

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Sanitation is urging residents to report so-called "Sidewalk Slobs" who violate the law by leaving trash on sidewalks.

The agency has created a new portal to submit complaints about residential and commercial property owners.

Sanitation officials have already posted two offenders on the newly created online "Wall of Shame."

That includes the Lions Bar and Grill in the East Village and a Walgreens in Bedford Stuyvesant.

Both businesses have received summonses. Officials say fines for repeat offenders are higher than ever at $500 for the worst of the worst.

"We'll do our part to hold them accountable, because cleanliness is a shared responsibility," the website said.

Additionally on Tuesday, the DSNY announced it is opening a second site to distribute free compost for New Yorkers. Click here to learn more and register.

