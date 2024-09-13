Tom Donlon to take over as interim NYPD commissioner; Edward Caban spends last day in charge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a shake-up at the NYPD.

Commissioner Edward Caban's resignation goes into effect later Friday.

Caban faced calls to step aside after federal agents took his phone last week as part of a criminal investigation.

Thomas Donlon, a retired FBI official, has been named interim commissioner.

Edward Caban officially resigned from the department he served for more than three decades, as he vowed to protect New Yorkers.

Caban served 14 months as the city's top cop. He was appointed back in July of last year.

He made history as the first Hispanic to be appointed to the post, to crack down on crime and the city's safety issues.

While it took him 30 years to reach the 14th floor of One Police Plaza, his career with the department comes to an end.

A federal probe is looking into possible corruption by people close to him, including his brother.

Caban's phone was seized just days ago by federal authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

Calls for Caban's resignation started to get louder and louder by the day, although there isn't a single charge against him.

As Caban steps aside, the person tapped to replace him, Thomas G. Donlon, comes to federal law enforcement and outside of the NYPD.

Donlon, a Bronx native, worked for 30 years with the FBI and was head of homeland security for New York State.

The appointment of Donlon bypasses First Deputy Tania Kinsella and other top NYPD leadership, including Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and Chief of Patrol John Chell.

As the mayor continues to recover from COVID, he made a statement putting his confidence in Donlon's ability to serve.

"Tom is an experienced law enforcement professional who has worked at the local, state, federal, and international levels," Adams said.

Donlon on Thursday released a written statement that said in part, "My goals are clear. Continue the historic progress in decreasing crime and removing illegal guns from our communities, uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency, and support our dedicated officers."

Caban denies any wrongdoing and claims he is not the target of the FBI investigation. Parallel investigations remain underway into some of the mayor's top aides.

