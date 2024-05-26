1 dead, 1 wounded in police-involved incidents in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One suspect is dead, and another is wounded after two separate police-involved incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The first incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Eldert Street in Bushwick.

NYPD officials say 2 uniformed police officers finishing a domestic violence call were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by a 26-year-old man who tapped their police car.

They said he was holding 2 knives and both used their tasers.

The suspect dropped one knife, but got back up.

"He was able to get up with a second knife. And did not listen to them wanting to stop and charged at the officers," Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said.

Both officers discharged their guns the firearms, striking him. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The second incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. around Sutter and Ralph Avenue in Brownsville.

Detectives from Bronx Narcotics assigned to a summer violence reduction zones observed a dispute in front of a store of a man pointing a gun at a woman, Sheppard said.

They chased the suspect on foot. A responding sergeant and a police officer tried to cut off the man.

There was a collision, injuring the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery.

The man threw the firearm but it was recovered, police said.

"These detectives were assigned in Brownsville for gang violence, summer violence. They were exactly where they were supposed to be, and probably prevented a shooting," Sheppard said.

