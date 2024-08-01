NYPD officer shot, another grazed on Lower East Side; suspect in custody

Shannon Sohn has breaking details on two NYPD officers shot on the Lower East Side.

Shannon Sohn has breaking details on two NYPD officers shot on the Lower East Side.

Shannon Sohn has breaking details on two NYPD officers shot on the Lower East Side.

Shannon Sohn has breaking details on two NYPD officers shot on the Lower East Side.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer was shot and another was grazed on the Lower East Side on Thursday.

It happened at Delancey and Eldridge streets around 4 p.m.

Officers were responding to a robbery of a business and chasing at least one suspect when shots were fired.

The officer was shot in the leg or groin area and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Another officer is injured, possibly grazed by a bullet, and was also rushed to Bellevue.

One suspect is in custody and it is unclear if police are looking for anyone else.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid Canal Street between Chrystie Street & Allen Street while the investigation is underway.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.