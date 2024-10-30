NYPD officer struck by car while attempting to stop vehicle in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is recovering after being struck by a car in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police say officers saw a dark-colored sedan driving recklessly near Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway in East New York around 9:30 p.m.

They attempted to stop the vehicle when it sped up and hit one of the officers.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

