NYPD officer struck by car while attempting to stop vehicle in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is recovering after being struck by a car in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police say officers saw a dark-colored sedan driving recklessly near Atlantic Avenue and Eastern Parkway in East New York around 9:30 p.m.
They attempted to stop the vehicle when it sped up and hit one of the officers.
The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
One person was taken into custody, and charges are pending.
The investigation remains ongoing.
