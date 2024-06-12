NYPD uncovers cache of weapons during traffic stop in East Elmhurst

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man was arrested in Queens after police pulled him over during a traffic stop and discovered a cache of weapons in his vehicle.

Judd Sanson, 27, was stopped at 86th Street and Ditmars Boulevard in East Elmhurst around 1:30 a.m. after officers saw his black Ford Explorer with a blacked out license plate.

After searching his vehicle, officers recovered a cache of weapons and items including: a 9mm handgun, nine loaded magazines, body armor, handcuffs, NYPD uniform items, two axes, a stun gun, multiple knives, a weighted whip and an expandable baton.

Sanson allegedly also had a written message in the vehicle that said he was "sorry," and that he was going to do something "bad," but NYPD officials could not provide details on that during an update Wednesday evening.

He has been charged with criminal possession of weapon and a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of an ammo feed device and an obscured license plate.

It appeared Sanson had been living in his vehicle and police suspect he was on drugs.

Why he had all the contraband in his possession is under investigation.

The NYPD is in communication with its federal partners.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

