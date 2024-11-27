NYU Langone patient receives 1st robotic double lung transplant surgery in the world

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A medical breakthrough took place in New York City, after a patient received the first robotic double lung transplant in the world.

As a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Cheryl Mehrkar loved to ride her motorcycle and pushed herself to become a black belt. But after all those thrills, she had a simple request.

"I just want to walk and breathe, which is the truth," Mehrkar said.

COPD made that impossible without oxygen for the 57-year-old, especially after contracting COVID in 2022, but late last month, a team of surgeons and a robot, gave Mehrkar a new pair of lungs.

"The doctors did it, my donor did it, those are the heroes, I just said okay," Mehrkar said. "And was so happy to hear when I woke up - Dr. Chang said, 'Cheryl we did it, we did it, all robotically.' It's just amazing.

The whole hope of this procedure is that Mehrkar will go back to doing everything she loves to do.

The surgery was performed at NYU Langone by Surgical Director Dr. Stephanie Chang, who led the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant, operating with the use of robotic arms to remove the diseased lungs and implant new ones.

Dr. Chang explained why this was the first time this has ever been done.

"It is a different skill set that not necessarily every lung transplant surgeon has," she said. "And then the question just becomes, what is the benefit for an extremely complex surgery? As in, can it be done safely and is that worth the risk? And I think what we proved is, we can do it."

Using robotic technology, Dr. Chang says, makes the intricate operation of sewing in new lungs, minimally invasive.

"So, you can imagine incisions this big as opposed to this big, you just have significantly better healing and less pain," Dr. Chang said.

Surgeons at NYU Langone pride themselves on pioneering robotic technology, performing more than 2,000 robot-assisted surgeries each year.

"I think it's more being able to contribute to the field and push it forward and contribute to patient care. I think that's what every doctor wants to do," Dr. Chang said.

A third of NYU Langone's transplant patients would be candidates for a robotic operation.

Mehrkar hopes to return as a volunteer at her local fire department. She knew nothing about robotic surgery, but was receptive, and now she's eternally grateful to the family of her donor: a man in his 20's.

"All I can do is live healthily and make these lungs work for me and promise him and his family that I will take no chances at all," Mehrkar said.

