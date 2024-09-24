Officer slashed in head with ceramic plate while attempting to restrain suspect, police say

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An officer was slashed during an incident on the east side of Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The officers were responding to an assault in progress and while restraining a male suspect who was attempting to attack a separate victim, the officer was slashed, according to police.

The NYPD officer was slashed across the forehead with a ceramic plate, police said.

It happened along 3rd Ave and E. 20th Street, police said.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

