Officials hold kickoff event for 30th annual Tour de Bronx cycling routes

BRONX (WABC) -- A kickoff event was held Monday for the Tour de Bronx as it prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the largest free cycling event in the state that takes place on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Officials say the event allows both novice and experienced riders to enjoy the natural beauty and scenic views of treasured neighborhoods, coastal communities, historic districts, and more.

This year, there will be a new family friendly 10-mile route. The 25-mile and 40-mile routes are also returning.

The event will end at the New York Botanical Garden where there will be a raffle and a free concert emceed by Eyewitness News anchor Pedro Rivera.

