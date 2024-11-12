Driver with gunshot wound crashes in front of Paterson hospital

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Paterson, NJ are investigating after a driver with a gunshot wound crashed in front of a hospital.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday near St. Joseph's Medical Center.

The driver was apparently shot near Rosa Park Boulevard and Godwin Avenue.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Officials have not released an update on the condition of the driver.

