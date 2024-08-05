Snake found slithering around Lower Manhattan

Police say they captured the snake while it was crossing the street.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A snake was found slithering around Lower Manhattan.

Police in the 6 Precinct posted a picture of the reptile.

They say they captured the snake while it was crossing the street, but would not give the exact location.

The officers put the snake in a plastic container and took it to an animal shelter.

