Snake found slithering around Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A snake was found slithering around Lower Manhattan.
Police in the 6 Precinct posted a picture of the reptile.
They say they captured the snake while it was crossing the street, but would not give the exact location.
The officers put the snake in a plastic container and took it to an animal shelter.
