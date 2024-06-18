Video shows suspect wanted in connection to Kissena Park rape

FLUSHING (WABC) -- The search is intensifying for the suspect who raped a 13-year-old at a Queens park last week.

New images released provide a better look at the man police have been looking for.

A day after news broke that a predator had preyed on two teens, held them at knifepoint and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Kissena Park, last Thursday, police had used this sketch hoping someone would recognize the suspect.

On Monday night, police released video, which was a big clue as the search continues for that person still at large.

This is the person police want New Yorkers to keep their eyes open for as he's seen riding a bike.

Last week, two teens' playtime turned into a nightmare after police say this man approached the two 13-year-olds with a machete-style knife and forced them into the wood.

He then snatched their cellphones, tied the pair's wrists together and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

A days-long search continues as police search every inch of the park and poured resources into finding the suspect who is still at large.

Investigators did recover the shoelace used to tie the children's hands together, along with a water bottle that the rapist left behind.

The suspect has a distinctive tattoo that police say is on the chest of a boar with red eyes.

Police are asking the community to step up and identify the man. And the community is already taking action.

"We decided to create a tenants association, we have to do a neighborhood watch and we're forming a tenants association to protect our children," an area resident said.

These new developments come after the NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect

