Police shoot attempted burglary suspect in Rumson, New Jersey

RUMSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An attempted burglary in New Jersey led to police chasing after a vehicle that they say tried to hit a police officer, leading cops to shoot the suspect.

It happened in Rumson around 5 a.m. Friday.

There was an attempted break-in on Woodmere Avenue. It's believed the suspect might have been trying to get a keyfob to a luxury vehicle.

Police were called and were chasing after the suspect when they say he attempted to plow into one of the officers.

An officer opened fire, shooting and injuring the suspect who crashed into a bush near Avenue of Two Rivers and Rumson Road.

The condition of the suspect is not yet known.

The officer was also taken to the hospital, but it's not known if he was injured, or was hospitalized due to trauma.

New Jersey State PBA said, "Our officer involved in the overnight incident in Rumson is recovering at the hospital. We thank all those who have reached out."

Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn and Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger released a joint statement that said, "We urge our colleagues in the legislature and the Governor to prioritize the safety of our residents by fast-tracking the adoption of our legislation to address car thefts once and for all. It's time to ensure that law enforcement has the tools they need to effectively do their jobs and protect the people of New Jersey from the increasing threat of violent crime."

