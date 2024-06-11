NYC Mayor Adams slams pro-Palestinian demo outside Nova massacre exhibit

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to take a stand against the savagery of October 7th and condemned Monday's demonstration in Lower Manhattan.

Hundreds of angry protesters praised the massacre outside a somber multi-media commemoration of those who were slaughtered in it.

"Yesterday is not a representation of our city," he said, acknowledging also that he is a supporter of free speech in New York.

"Our Constitution and our way of life in our city permits free speech and part of that free speech that is protected is some of the ugly things we heard. We have also the right to say, 'This is not who we are as a city,' and I'm exercising that right, right now," Adams said.

Among the demonstrators were the flag of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, and the military flag of Hamas.

Some tried to storm the entrance to the exhibit, tossing barricades at police officers. Others set off flares. Several were arrested.

It happened steps from the Stock Exchange, outside an exhibit entitled, The Moment the Music Stood Still. A testament to October 7th - specifically, the attack on the Nova Music Festival where 364 concertgoers were killed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on Tuesday from the Senate floor.

"How repugnant! How despicable! How terribly unnerving that humanity could sink that low," he said.

Adams toured the exhibit on Tuesday afternoon in solidarity, embracing Menache Manzuri, who broke down in tears. His two daughters, Roya and Norelle and Norelle's fiancé Amit, were among those killed.

"I want to show everybody what they took for me from us that they and if you support Hamas, you basically support murder," Manzuri said.

