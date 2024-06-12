15-year-old boy shot in face, man injured in Queens double shooting; surveillance photos of suspects

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police in Queens released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the double shooting of a teenager and a man.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on 143rd Avenue in Springfield Gardens.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg as they sat in a car.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center and the 23-year-old male was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black and white baseball cap, white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and red and black Nike Jordan sneakers.

The second suspect is described as wearing red and white Nike Jordan sneakers, green and white tie-dye shorts, olive green t-shirt and a white t-shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

