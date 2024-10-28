FDNY investigating deadly house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a house fire that turned deadly in Far Rockaway, Queens on Monday.

The fire broke out at a one-story home on Beach 109th Street between Susan Court and Betty Court just before 3:30 p.m.

FDNY officials say one person was killed.

The fire was placed under control soon after.

FDNY Fire Marshals will investigate cause.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

