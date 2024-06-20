Surveillance video shows suspect wanted in brutal beating of Queens deli worker

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The son of a deli worker is speaking out after his father was brutally attacked by a man in Queens, who community members say has brought them unease in the past.

Surveillance video captured the relentless, violent and brutal attack on a 65-year-old deli worker in Woodside.

Video shows a man with green hair bump into the deli worker. When the worker confronts him, the man snaps.

The enraged suspect then starts to wail on the victim with and endless barrage of punches, knocking the victim to the ground.

The suspect then throws the victim around, but he wasn't done. He then kicks the man in his face. The third kick knocks the victim unconscious.

The assailant then kicks the lifeless victim in his face seven more times.

The suspect then starts to leave but decides to come back. He isn't done. He kicks the victim three more times in the head.

"There's a certain part of his bones that are detached from a very important part of his face," said the victim's son Abraham Alshawish.

His father, Abdullah Alshawish, is in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital with internal brain bleeding and a fractured face.

It happened Monday around 11:20 p.m. at a deli on 64th Street and Broadway.

Residents say they recognize the suspect.

"Once you mentioned the green hair I knew I saw him because everybody looks at him, everybody crosses the street when they see him. He's weird. He's definitely weird," said one resident.

Another resident says the suspect is always talking to himself, and it's always nighttime when he comes around.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, about six feet tall.

As for the victim, his son says his father is a "genuinely nice guy."

"He's kind of old fashioned where he talks to random strangers," Alshawish said. "I know it sounds cliche, but he is the type of person to help out like a random person."

Doctors are hoping the internal bleeding in his head subsides enough that he can go into surgery on Thursday.

If it doesn't, they're not exactly sure at this point what they can do.

