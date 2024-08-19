Manhole erupts into flames in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A manhole erupted in flames in Queens.
Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.
Flames were climbing several feet in the air.
No one was injured.
Con Ed responded to the fire as well.
