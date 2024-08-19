Manhole erupts into flames in Queens

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A manhole erupted in flames in Queens.

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

Flames were climbing several feet in the air.

No one was injured.

Con Ed responded to the fire as well.

ALSO READ | Funeral home searching for relatives of woman who died in nursing home in July

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.