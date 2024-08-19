Manhole erupts into flames in Queens

WATCH LIVE

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, August 19, 2024 3:44AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A manhole erupted in flames in Queens.

Firefighters rushed to 31st Avenue and 21st Street in Astoria on Sunday morning just before 8:30.

Flames were climbing several feet in the air.

No one was injured.

Con Ed responded to the fire as well.

