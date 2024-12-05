11 people indicted in Queens gang takedown, linked to several shootings: DA

QUEENS (WABC) -- In the latest crackdown on gang violence, 11 people were indicted during a takedown on Tuesday, the Queens District Office says.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and the NYPD says the alleged gang members arrested are affiliated with the "Whole Blocc Boys" and "Score on Anything", two subsets of the "8 Trey Moving Crips".

"It was a beef about turf," said Katz. "That's all the shooting is about. It's a beef about turf."

Authorities say the 57-count indictment stems from 9 shooting incidents that happened between March 2021 and December 2023..

One video shows four gang members shooting into a home while people were inside. Another shows a shooting during which 4 people were shot.. one of them was paralyzed as a result of their injuries.

"The map of the shootings identifies that most of these shootings, if not all of them, happened outside the area of their turf," added Katz. "It bled into the community. It bled into the neighborhoods and it terrorized people."

"The senseless violence described in this indictment has no place in our city, and we are committed to using all available resources to identify and dismantle gangs and crews wherever they operate," added NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Officials added 11 guns were seized, including four so-called "community guns" which travel from person to person in a gang as needed.

"Our community members deserve and are entitled to enjoy a life that is free from any fear of gunfire," said NYPD's Jason Savino. "And today we come that much closer towards our ultimate goal of eliminating gun violence."

The suspects face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession.

