2 officers injured after NYPD, MTA vehicles crash inside Queens-Midtown Tunnel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two police vehicles collided in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel Tuesday night, sending two officers to the hospital.

The NYPD highway cruiser collided with an SUV operated by an MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officer just before 11 p.m. last night.

The MTA vehicle overturned, while the NYPD cruiser sustained rear end damage.

The NYPD officer was treated for a hand injury at a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

