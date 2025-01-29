2 officers injured after NYPD, MTA vehicles crash inside Queens-Midtown Tunnel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two police vehicles collided in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel Tuesday night, sending two officers to the hospital.
The NYPD highway cruiser collided with an SUV operated by an MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officer just before 11 p.m. last night.
The MTA vehicle overturned, while the NYPD cruiser sustained rear end damage.
The NYPD officer was treated for a hand injury at a nearby hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.