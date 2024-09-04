Queens-Midtown Tunnel partially reopens, repairs underway after water leaks inside

NYC Mayor Eric Adams gives an update on the water condition in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams gives an update on the water condition in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams gives an update on the water condition in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams gives an update on the water condition in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Queens-Midtown Tunnel has partially reopened for two-way traffic after a water condition shut it down on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears a contractor working on an unrelated project at street level on the Manhattan side drilled a hole and breached the tunnel, leading to saltwater flowing into the tunnel around 1:30 p.m.

The contractor is not affiliated with the MTA and city officials believe the work was being done by a subcontractor for the city's Economic Development Corporation.

But instead of drilling at the correct location, the subcontractor drilled a small hole in the roof of one of the tubes of the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

The MTA restored two-way traffic in the north tube around 3 p.m. while the south tube is still being evaluated and will remain closed for repairs.

These buses are running with severe delays because of heavy traffic caused by the Queens-Midtown tunnel closure: M:15, 15-SBS, 34-SBS, 34A-SBS, M42, M50.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was briefed on the situation.

"The MTA is actively pumping water out and two-way traffic has resumed at the north tube," she said. "The south tube is still being assessed. Please exercise caution if you're in the area and plan alternate travel routes."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.