Push to clean up overgrown and trash-strewn highway medians in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- A new push is underway to clean up the overgrown and trash-strewn medians that divide miles of streets and highways across Queens.

Elected officials and civic leaders joined Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in Queens Village Tuesday morning to unveil the new initiative.

Over the last number of weeks, the Borough President's Office has compiled a database of 205 overgrown or unsightly medians that feature tall weeds, overgrown bushes, dead trees, litter and illegally dumped items including car parts.

About half the medians are in Eastern Queens, while the rest are in locations including Astoria, Woodside, East Elmhurst and Fresh Meadows.

Photographs of several of the unsightly sites were on display at Tuesday's news conference.

Organizers are calling on the city to clean the medians and reimagine how it maintains them.

Richards wants roadway median maintenance centralized under one city agency.

He voiced his support for pending City Council legislation that would make this possible.

