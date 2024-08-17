Water main break in Queens impacting A-train service at Howard Beach-JFK Airport station

OLD HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Video out of Queens shows the Howard Beach-JFK Airport subway station getting an unwanted power wash.

Crews responded to the area of 159th Avenue and Coleman Square to find a water main break just before 7 a.m.

The MTA says Far Rockaway-bound "A" trains are bypassing the area as officials investigate.

In the meantime, shuttle buses are available between the station and Aqueduct North Conduit Avenue.

Customers can also head to Broad Channel and switch to the other side to take a northbound train, which is still stopping at Howard Beach.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says JFK Aiport's more than 8 mile-long airtrain service has not been interrupted.

