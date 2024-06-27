Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn explore when the world went silent in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

NEW YORK -- Six years ago, "A Quiet Place" introduced moviegoers to a world where silence meant survival.

The franchise has expanded and now the third chapter of the horror movie series is here. "A Quiet Place: Day One" takes us to the very moment the world went quiet.

In a world of never-ending noise, one day changed everything. The new chapter brings us to the beginning -- before the Abbotts -- when humanity was forced into hiding from terrifying, vicious, sound-hunting creatures.

Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, instead of following the Abbott family, this movie follows Sam, played by Lupita Nyong'o, who meets a stranger named Eric, played by Joseph Quinn, and must work with him to survive.

Unlike the first two movies, this film is set in New York City, with Sam spending the film trying to get a slice of her favorite NYC pizza -- but the characters must stay as quiet as possible.

"That was definitely the main challenge of the performance aspect of the film anyway, but I think the way to harness that was to be as receptive as you could be to what the other scene partner was doing," Quinn said. "And I was very fortunate to have an extremely elegant scene partner, and a very talented one. So we were able to kind of respond off each other and try and add things to the scenes that maybe weren't there."

In a world of sudden silence, they must navigate the walking nightmare that could very well be their last day on Earth.

"So as actors, we're using more than just dialogue. Always. It's just that now the dialogue was stripped away, and you're kind of more exposed to what is more, I guess, primal about how we communicate as human beings," Nyong'o said. "It's challenging not to default to language, but it's also liberating."

Nyong'o encouraged audiences to see the movie in theaters with the full immersive sound experience.

