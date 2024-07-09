Recent drownings prompt calls for stepped up safety at NYC beaches

Crystal Cranmore has details on the push for extended hours and more lifeguards.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Our current stretch of dangerous heat has many New York City residents looking for relief along the city's shorelines.

But with a number of drownings recently reported at NYC beaches from the Rockaway Peninsula to Coney Island, there are also growing calls for more safety.

Drownings at city beaches so far this year have already equaled last year's total.

Among the victims are two sisters who went for a swim off Coney Island Beach after hours and vanished.

Their bodies were pulled from the water just hours later on Friday night.

The use of drone technology is just one of the ways agencies like New York City Parks and the FDNY are patrolling the water.

One rescue happened just this Sunday at Rockaway Beach.

The fire department's robotics unit captured a number of lifeguards in the water working to help swimmers to safety.

Drone video shows one person waiting for help, hanging onto rocks as waves crash.

It also shows lifeguards taking at least two people away in stretchers.

According to FDNY, drones cover Rockaway Beach from 8am - 8pm at Beach 9th street to Beach 149th.

Leaders from Brooklyn and Queens are calling on the mayor and parks department to improve safety at city beaches, and they suggest extending operating hours.

But Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue says that's not an option.

"It is a really long day for our lifeguards, so we're not able to extend hours, especially at our beaches," she said, "because if you think about it, they're out in the hot sun the whole day, managing crowds - thousands of people using the beaches - so they need a rest, too."

There have also been calls for better staffing.

But Donoghue says despite the current count of more than 800 lifeguards, there is still a lifeguard shortage.

The parks department says it needs more than 1000 to start running two shifts.

