New Jersey police investigating homicide in Red Bank; suspect not in custody

RED BANK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a homicide in Red Bank on Wednesday morning.

It happened on River Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officials said although a suspect is not in custody, the Red Bank Police Department does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

