Nets at Riverside Park pickleball court vandalized; police search for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who dismantled and damaged the nets at a pickleball court in Manhattan.
The vandal struck around 1 a.m. last Sunday at Riverside Park near West 110th Street.
A report for criminal mischief was recorded.
No arrests have been made.
There is no time frame for replacing the equipment.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.