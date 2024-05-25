Nets at Riverside Park pickleball court vandalized; police search for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who dismantled and damaged the nets at a pickleball court in Manhattan.

A report for criminal mischief was recorded.

No arrests have been made.

There is no time frame for replacing the equipment.

