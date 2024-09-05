47-year-old man fatally shot in Brooklyn subway station

OCEAN HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating the shooting death of a man inside of a subway station.

The incident happened at the Rockaway Avenue station in Ocean Hill just before 11:15 p.m.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was shot on the mezzanine level of the station near the MetroCard machines.

The man was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The person suspected of carrying out the shooting was able to get away on foot. Detectives did not immediately have a motive and no arrests were made.

Area residents told Eyewitness News that this type of violence is all too common in the neighborhood.

"This is a thing that happens in our community a lot," a neighbor resident said.

Police extended the crime scene investigation from the subway station into the street as they searched for evidence.

