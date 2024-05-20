Residents on edge after man fatally shot at popular park in Roselle: "It's scary'

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents in Roselle are on edge after a man was fatally shot in a popular park on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Warinanco Park in Roselle on Sunday just before 8 p.m, after the victim was shot. Police found the victim dead at the scene.

Eyewitness News was told there may have been an altercation during a family cookout that led to the shooting.

"It's scary that it's becoming the norm," said Roselle Park resident Jamie Ortiz. "This is not a dangerous park. It's populated with gatherings."

Whether or not a gunman has been arrested, the violence is unnerving for residents who say they've never had any reservations about coming to the park.

"The same way that bullet killed him," added Roselle Park resident Hector Aboal. "It could have hit someone else."

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police are working with the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

