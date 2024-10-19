Shakira postpones New York tour dates amid surging ticket demand

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Shakira says due to high demand for her concerts -- she's postponing her upcoming tour that was set to begin next month.

If you bought tickets for her stops at Barclays Center in December, you will be refunded automatically.

The Colombian singer says her updated tour, which reportedly broke sales records, will be bigger and better than ever and will move from arenas to stadiums.

In an Instagram message to fans, the singer said, in part, that the production of this particular show is the biggest she has done in her career, which call for more space that a stadium can offer.

"I know many of you made big efforts to be a part of these shows. Thank you so much for supporting me through this," she said.

The tour is now set to get underway in May 2025.

ALSO READ | Sam Champion shares his skin cancer treatment journey

Sam Champion discusses the treatment he got for his skin cancer and prevention methods people can take to protect themselves.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.