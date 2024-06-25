Shifty Shellshock, Crazy Town frontman and 'Butterfly' singer, dies at 49

LOS ANGELES -- Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the band Crazy Town, has died at the age of 49, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died at a residence Monday, according to the coroner's online records.

Additional details were not immediately available, and the cause of death was unknown. Shelshock had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction.

Crazy Town's song "Butterfly" topped the charts in 2000.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.