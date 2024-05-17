Most popular baby names in New York for 2023

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Social Security Administration announced New York's most popular baby names for 2023.

The top five boys' names were:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Lucas

4. David

5. Joseph

The top five girls' names were:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Sophia

4. Mia

5. Amelia

Click here to see the full list of the top national baby names for 2023 and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years.

Social Security began generating these lists in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list unveils the effects of pop-culture on naming trends. Along with each state's top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security's website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys' and girls' names for 2023 and the fastest rising boys' and girls' names.

"Social Security is here to help parents continue to provide for your families - by securing a Social Security number for your child, filing for benefits for yourself or your family members, and so much more. We will never stop working for you." said Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley.

You can also visit www.ssa.gov to learn more about how Social Security's expanded digital services make it easier than ever for women and children to access critical benefits and services.

