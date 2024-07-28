  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sonya Massey: Rally held at Brooklyn Museum for woman killed by police in her home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:16AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rally was held Saturday at the Brooklyn Museum - one of dozens nationwide in honor of Sonya Massey, who was killed by police.

People placed flowers and lit candles by a picture of Massey, a 36-year-old mother from Illinois.

A police officer shot Massey inside her home three weeks ago after she called 911 to report a possible prowler.

Police body camera footage released this week shows Massey asking the officers not to hurt her.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW