Sonya Massey: Rally held at Brooklyn Museum for woman killed by police in her home

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rally was held Saturday at the Brooklyn Museum - one of dozens nationwide in honor of Sonya Massey, who was killed by police.

People placed flowers and lit candles by a picture of Massey, a 36-year-old mother from Illinois.

A police officer shot Massey inside her home three weeks ago after she called 911 to report a possible prowler.

Police body camera footage released this week shows Massey asking the officers not to hurt her.

