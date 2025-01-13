NY Orange County Executive on lessons learned after visiting frontlines of California wildfires

Joe Torres speaks with the NY Orange County Executive about his experience being on the frontlines of the Southern California wildfires.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After being on the frontlines of the California wildfires, a New York official is opening up about the valuable lessons that he believes firefighters in the Tri-State area can take from the response on the West Coast.

New York Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is a commander in the Navy Reserve.

Neuhaus arrived in California last week for a military conference, but found time to visit the frontlines in the ongoing battle against the windswept wildfires burning in Southern California.

Two months ago, Neuhaus helped guide the response to wildfires that burned portions of Orange County and neighboring Passaic County in New Jersey.

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the wildfires burning across the Tri-State.

The Orange County Executive believes what he saw and learned in California will benefit first responders at home.

"When you have an issue like this, nip it in the bud," Neuhaus said. "Send in all your resources at once. Call in mutual aid. Call in the cavalry before it gets out of control."

Neuhaus, who spoke to Eyewitness News from his California hotel room before catching a flight back to New York, says another lesson he learned from being on the ground involves preventive measures.

"A lot of that fallen debris and brush, the trees -- if you at least keep them cleaned up, or at least roads to access them, it would make it a lot easier for first responders," he said.

The county executive also witnessed the concentrated law enforcement response to a new problem that emerged after the wildfires: looters.

A man dressed like a firefighter was arrested after being caught burglarizing a home in the Malibu area, LASD Sheriff Robert Luna said during a Sunday press conference.

Meanwhile, California authorities are warning people to not engage in any criminal activity as firefighters continue to battle flames.

"Don't do it. Whether it is burglary, looting or any other crime, whether it's a scam of some kind that you're conjuring up to make money off of the poor people that have been involved in this," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

----------

