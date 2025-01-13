24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NY Orange County Executive on lessons learned after visiting frontlines of California wildfires

Joe Torres Image
ByJoe Torres WABC logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 10:01PM
NY fire official observes frontline response to California wildfires
Joe Torres speaks with the NY Orange County Executive about his experience being on the frontlines of the Southern California wildfires.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After being on the frontlines of the California wildfires, a New York official is opening up about the valuable lessons that he believes firefighters in the Tri-State area can take from the response on the West Coast.

New York Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus is a commander in the Navy Reserve.

Neuhaus arrived in California last week for a military conference, but found time to visit the frontlines in the ongoing battle against the windswept wildfires burning in Southern California.

Two months ago, Neuhaus helped guide the response to wildfires that burned portions of Orange County and neighboring Passaic County in New Jersey.

ALSO READ: NYS Parks employee killed as wildfires burn in New Jersey, Tri-State

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the wildfires burning across the Tri-State.

The Orange County Executive believes what he saw and learned in California will benefit first responders at home.

"When you have an issue like this, nip it in the bud," Neuhaus said. "Send in all your resources at once. Call in mutual aid. Call in the cavalry before it gets out of control."

Neuhaus, who spoke to Eyewitness News from his California hotel room before catching a flight back to New York, says another lesson he learned from being on the ground involves preventive measures.

"A lot of that fallen debris and brush, the trees -- if you at least keep them cleaned up, or at least roads to access them, it would make it a lot easier for first responders," he said.

The county executive also witnessed the concentrated law enforcement response to a new problem that emerged after the wildfires: looters.

ALSO READ: Man dressed as firefighter caught burglarizing LA-area home: officials

A man dressed like a firefighter was arrested after being caught burglarizing a home in the Malibu area, LASD Sheriff Robert Luna said during a Sunday press conference.

Meanwhile, California authorities are warning people to not engage in any criminal activity as firefighters continue to battle flames.

"Don't do it. Whether it is burglary, looting or any other crime, whether it's a scam of some kind that you're conjuring up to make money off of the poor people that have been involved in this," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

RELATED | California fires: Ways to help those affected by multiple, growing wildfires

A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.
A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More Manhattan news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW