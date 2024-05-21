Legendary Korean actor Lee Jung Jae plays the part of this new Jedi

'Star Wars: The Acolyte:' What we know about Jedi Master Sol

LOS ANGELES -- One of the characters emerging in "Star Wars: The Acolyte" is that of Jedi Master Sol, played by iconic Korean actor Lee Jung Jae. In a new feature released by Disney, Creator/writer/director Leslye Headland said it was one role in particular that drew her to him.

"I was writing the character of Sol when "Squid Game" came out. I said 'that's Sol,'" Headland says, adding he "ran the gamut of every single emotion."

"He has been a legendary actor for years. He has real ownership of his character," said Kogonada, one of the directors on the series.

While we don't know much about his character, Sol, we do know Lee Jung Jae is excited to join the franchse!

"Honestly I still can't believe I played a part in Star Wars. I'm still trying to be cool about it," he laughs.

In the video, his co-stars were quick to sing the praises of the actor they call J.J.

"He is such a lovely actor, J.J. I feel so much, like he just has so much heart that he brings to it and so genuine," said Carrie-Anne Moss.

"Lee Jung Jae shines so beautifully in this role and looks fantastic when he's fighting," said Amandla Stenberg. "J.J. is just a cool Jedi!"

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" premieres June 4 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.