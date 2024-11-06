Authorities do not believe trooper shooting on Southern State Parkway happened as reported

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials announced new details into the growing investigation on Long Island after a state trooper reported being shot on the Southern State Parkway.

Trooper Thomas Mascia reported he was shot by an unknown driver last Wednesday, but since then, the case has taken a turn and authorities have indicated his story is flawed.

Investigators searched his West Hempstead home last weekend and he was suspended without pay on Monday.

Officials said Wednesday the investigation is far from over and no one has been arrested, but Mascia was found to be in violation of their rules and regulations. They did not elaborate on how.

"I can't get into the specifics of what evidence we have, what was recovered during the search warrant, or what we think may have happened that night, providing those details at this point could compromise our investigation and our efforts," Major Stephen J. Udice said. "I can tell you that, based on our investigation so far, we have reason to believe that the incident did not occur the way it was reported."

The search for the shooting suspect and getaway vehicle that was initially reported has been canceled.

"You know I think at that time with the information we had available to us, there was great concern for him, I can tell you that from my seat, I'm very disappointed, I think that overshadows the outstanding and great work that state police and state troopers do each and every day in an attempt to keep the public safe," Udice said. "So as you can imagine, there is a lot of emotion right now, and I will leave it at that."

Mascia was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation. It's not yet clear if criminal charges are pending.

