NYPD searching for three suspects wanted for stealing $20,000 in cash from car on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash from a car on Staten Island.
The robbery happened around 11:45 a.m. on September 27 in front of 50 Richmond Terrace.
According to the NYPD, a 50-year-old man left his car when three individuals went inside his vehicle and stole $20,000 in cash. No one was hurt during the incident.
The suspects were last seen fleeing in a car going southbound on Richmond Terrace.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
