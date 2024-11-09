NYPD searching for three suspects wanted for stealing $20,000 in cash from car on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cash from a car on Staten Island.

The robbery happened around 11:45 a.m. on September 27 in front of 50 Richmond Terrace.

According to the NYPD, a 50-year-old man left his car when three individuals went inside his vehicle and stole $20,000 in cash. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a car going southbound on Richmond Terrace.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

