15-year-old girl forcibly kissed, bitten in Staten Island bus assault

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island -- Police in Staten Island are searching for a man they say sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened on May 21 just before 11 pm.

The girl told police that she was approached by the suspect, who she did not know, as she rode on the S46 bus.

That's when the man allegedly placed his hand on her thigh and kissed her neck. The girl also said the suspect bit her hand.

Police say the man got off the bus at the Van Pelt and wlker Street stop and fled the scene.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.