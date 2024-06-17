Stabbing on Staten Island leaves 1 man dead, another injured

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured on Staten Island on Monday.

The incident happened at 231 Broad Street in the Stapleton section.

Police say two men were stabbed, including a 41-year-old man who was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene, where EMS could be seen putting the second victim, a 37-year-old man, in an ambulance after suffering a stab wound to his leg. He was taken to the same hospital where he's expected to survive.

It's not clear what led to the attack.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

