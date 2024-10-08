Street renamed in Farmingdale in honor of two educators killed in 2023 bus crash

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A heartwarming tribute took place on Tuesday as two Farmingdale High School educators killed in a bus crash were honored.

The Town of Oyster Bay and Farmingdale High School District renamed a street in memory of educators Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice "Bea" Ferrari who were tragically killed last year.

Pellettiere and Ferrari passed away on Sep. 21, 2023 when a charter bus carrying 40 members of the Farmingdale High School marching band overturned on Interstate 84 in New Jersey on their way to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

Pellettiere, a single mother of a 3-year-old boy, was the band director and Ferrari was a longtime chaperone of the district's annual trip to the Poconos as well as a history teacher.

The two women were killed and more than a dozen students were injured after the bus tumbled 50 feet down an embankment.

"People 100 miles away from here were doing everything for our kids." Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive said.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of grief but also support.

"I don't think it's so much getting over it, it's more working through it and we all heal together." Luke Aldieri, Ferrari's grandson said,

Gina Pelletiere worked here in the Farmingdale district for more than a decade. Beatrice Ferrari, was a devoted history teacher for more than 3 decades and she was fondly remembered as the grandmother of the school band.

The two streets named after the women right near the high school are close to where Ferrari lived and a fine arts school that both women enjoyed.

"I hope it inspires you to learn new things. I hope it inspired you to share your passions." Dan Pellettiere, brother of the victim, said.

