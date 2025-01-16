Manhattan DA working to prosecute Michelle Go's alleged killer 3 years after fatal subway push

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- In an exclusive to Eyewitness News, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office says they are now working to prosecute the alleged killer of Michelle Go.

Go, who was 40 at the time of her death, was killed after being pushed in front of a moving subway in Times Square three years ago Wednesday.

"I don't know what went through her head those two seconds, one second, three seconds," said Justin Go, Michelle's father. "She's going through the air and thinking, this is it. You know, my life is over."

Police arrested Simon Martial, 61, a man with a history of criminal behavior, mental illness and homelessness.

Martial was found mentally unfit to stand trial, but now there's hope.

Last week the Go family's attorney, Jennifer Wu, was instructed to prepare for a hearing in the next few months.

"There's at least a belief and a hope from the district attorney, to be clear they're working with the doctors at Kirby, so it is not them who are treating Mr. Martial, that Mr. Martial having been brought back to fitness once before, can be brought back to fitness again," she said. "And for us, that is a very significant development in the case."

For Go's family, the possible prosecution isn't about punishing Martial, but rather fixing a broken system.

"I think if you think about it, if you know someone is out there and that they have a gun and they're gonna shoot it, you take away the gun," Wu said. "You know someone has a mental illness where they need medication, we can administer the medication instead of waiting for them to be mentally ill, put them in a hospital for 48 hours and release them."

As for Go's father, he says he wants a chance to confront Martial and hopefully see remorse.

"I would like to say, 'Mr. Simon, why did you choose my daughter?'" he said.

To remember Go three years after her death, on Wednesday, friends and family walked from 45th Street to the subway platform where she was pushed, and held a prayer.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in her State of the State address on Tuesday that she is trying to combat New Yorkers' fears over crime, expand mental health treatment services and work to strengthen security in the subway system.

She's adding additional police patrols on overnight trains and plans to install barriers and better lighting on platforms. There will be two uniformed officers onboard every subway train in service from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

