Colin Farrell on what drew him to role of 'Sugar' as series takes out-of-this-world plot twist

It is being called one of the 'most insane twists ever' on TV. We're talking about episode 6 of Colin Farrell's new series 'Sugar.'
The actor plays John Sugar, a private investigator looking into the mysterious disappearance of a young woman.
However, in the last episode, we learned who the real John Sugar is, without giving away the major spoiler, we can say there is an 'out-of-this-world' sci-fi twist.
Like the internet, our entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo had lots of questions for the star, who woke up very early for a conversation.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.