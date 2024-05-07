Colin Farrell on what drew him to role of 'Sugar' as series takes out-of-this-world plot twist

Joelle Garguilo catches up with actor Colin Farrell about the major twist in the latest episode of "Sugar."

Joelle Garguilo catches up with actor Colin Farrell about the major twist in the latest episode of "Sugar."

Joelle Garguilo catches up with actor Colin Farrell about the major twist in the latest episode of "Sugar."

Joelle Garguilo catches up with actor Colin Farrell about the major twist in the latest episode of "Sugar."

It is being called one of the 'most insane twists ever' on TV. We're talking about episode 6 of Colin Farrell's new series 'Sugar.'

The actor plays John Sugar, a private investigator looking into the mysterious disappearance of a young woman.

However, in the last episode, we learned who the real John Sugar is, without giving away the major spoiler, we can say there is an 'out-of-this-world' sci-fi twist.

Like the internet, our entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo had lots of questions for the star, who woke up very early for a conversation.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.