Surgeon general calls for health warnings on social media for younger users

Networks carry risk of "mental health harms for adolescents," Vivek Murthy said.

By Kevin Shalvey
Monday, June 17, 2024 12:10PM
The U.S. surgeon general called on Monday for social media platforms to include health warnings for younger users.

"It is time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents," Vivek H. Murthy wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

Murthy's office had last year issued an advisory on social media use and its possible affects on teenage users. He called at that time on social media companies to prioritize safety and privacy in their product designs and ensure minimum age requirements are enforced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Dr. Amanda Kravitz and Dr. Mariam Gomaa contributed to this report.

