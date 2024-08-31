Shots fired during NJ high school football game, school says

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired at a high school football game in Wayne, New Jersey on Friday night, according to the school.

Lenape High School said all students and staff are safe and unharmed.

The school said they were informed there were shots fired at the end of a football game and a suspect is in custody.

The school said two individuals needed medical attention.

No students or staff were involved in the disturbance, according to the school.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute community," Lenape High School said.

No other details were immediately given.

