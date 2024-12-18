Suspect exchanges shots with police during arrest after deadly shooting in Newark, police say

NEWARK , New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Newark on Tuesday.

Police said officers in the area of 433 4th Avenue heard gunshots and rushed to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

During the arrest attempt, shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers, according to police.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

