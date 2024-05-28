Suspects caught on camera amid string of attempted burglaries in Fairfield, NJ

Police believe the same suspects tried to break into three different homes.

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with three separate attempted home burglaries in New Jersey, one of which was caught on camera.

The incidents happened on Stag Trail, Henning Drive and Kevin Terrace in Fairfield at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police say in each incident, the suspects removed window screens to try to get inside, but the windows were locked.

Surveillance video from one of the homes shows two suspects, one dressed all in black and the other wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers walking up the driveway.

The suspects fled in a silver colored 4-door sedan, possibly an Audi. Police believe the car may have a temporary NJ registration.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check any home surveillance video recordings from Monday between 3 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. to see if there were other attempted break-ins.

Video can be forwarded to Fairfield Police here: detectives@fairfieldnj.org

Police are reminding everyone to make sure all home windows and vehicles left in driveways are locked.

Fairfield Police can be reached by phone at 973-227-1400 or by dialing 911.

